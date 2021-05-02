Toddler dies of measles in Naundero

Two-year boy Noman son of Abdul Lateif Mirani died and six other children were affected due to measles in the same house in Chdial Shah Muhalla in Naundero on Saturday.

The affected children include Shayan, 2-year Mahnoor, 4-year Junaid and 3 years Haseeb all kids of Ghulam Nabi Mirani are also infected with the same disease. 3-years Javeria daughter of Ajeeb Ali, 2-year Faiza daughter of Mujeeb Mirani have also been infected with measles.

In this connection, Abdul Latif Mirani told Daily Times that he admitted his son Noman three days ago in Paeds Medicine Department of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) from where doctors sent him back to home saying that his son’s life cannot be saved, who later expired at night.

Parents continue to bring their ailing children of measles at the CMCH Paeds Medicine Department in Larkana and Government Hospital in Naundero despite the fact that district administration accompanied by District Health Officials inaugurated World Immunization Week on 24th April during which vaccination drive was to be launched across the district but it seemed that due to poor resources and mismanagement the required result could not be achieved and affected cases are increasing day by day across the district despite tall claims of immunization.

As per the sources the three Isolation Wards of three Units of CMCH Paeds Medicine Department consisting of total 15 beds (5-bed each Unit) are full to their capacity and other patients are being kept at general wards away from other child patients so that they are kept safe.