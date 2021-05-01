HEC, University heads agree on providing provisional admission to A2 students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) have agreed to provide provisional admission to A2 students, whose exams have been postponed to October 2021, in the Fall 2021 semester so that they would not waste a session.

The step has been taken by HEC after consultations with the Covid-19 Oversight Committee representing Vice Chancellor from each province and region, and heads of a few private sector universities.

On the direction of the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood to ensure that the students of A2, whose Cambridge exams were being postponed due to Covid do not lose a session, a virtual consultative meeting was held on Friday to address the reservations expressed by students and parents in wake of the Government’s decision to put off examinations till June 15 due to surge in the third wave of Covid-19 in the country.

In this backdrop, HEC and universities have decided to provide provisional admissions to A2 students in the fall Semester 2021 as and when it begins in order to avoid wastage of their time.

Addressing the meeting, Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail said, “we want to assure the parents and students that HEC, and the universities are committed to ensure student-centric approach without compromising the interest of universities and teaching and learning quality”.

It is worth mentioning here that the Government, after a special meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) over the prevailing Covid-19 situation, decided that no examination would take place in the country until June 15 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and casualties.