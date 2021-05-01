Brother allegedly kills two sisters in Larkana

Two sisters were allegedly killed by their brother over a domestic issue in village Pir Usman Shah located within the limits of Akil police station late night on Friday. As per the details, accused Irfan Jatoi fired pistol shots and gunned down his two young sisters namely 25-year Maqsooda and 23-year Raheela and fled from the area. Bodies of both the victims were shifted to Chandka Medical College Hospital which were handed over back to their heirs after fulfillment of necessary legal formalities. Akil police revealed that the accused Irfan Jatoi opened fire and murdered his two sisters over domestic issues and escaped. They said they are probing the matter further to find the truth adding FIR will be registered on arrival of their heirs, but neither the case was lodged till the filing of this report ,nor any arrest was made by them. On the other hand, rumours in the area claimed that both the sisters have been murdered over the Karo-Kari issue.













