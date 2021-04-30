The devastating impact of mafias is more on the so-called middle class than anyone else. Action, not words could take the pain away. People in this category don’t go begging. They like to maintain the “Status-quo” and protect “Safaid posh”.

Coronavirus pandemic makes no distinction between the rich and the poor. It doesn’t look at status and stature. Many distinguished personalities died while devoted to serving the people. May they rest in eternal peace, protected with Allah’s blessings and forgiveness.

Sound of silence is our inner self, wadding through baffling paths, opening avenues, walking us through time, in our own time, and other times. It brings about awakening, enables meditation and mediation, so vital for problem-solving, with “you attitude”, building bridges, making friends.

What matters most is ‘The Sociological Imagination’ as C.Wright Mills puts it. We need a dynamic balance of Institutions, Politics, and power.

The Supreme court of Pakistan has now allowed review petitions in Justice Isa reference, the decision taken with the majority vote of 6-4 after listening to arguments of AAG. Justice Faez Isa says this is not his victory but of the whole nation. A 10-member larger bench heard the review pretensions of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, SCBA; PBC and the provincial bar councils and associations and the petition of Sarina Isa against the Apex Court judgment in Presidential Reference. After hearing the arguments of the additional Attorney general (AAG) Amir Rehman. A10-judge bench through a short order unanimously quashed the presidential reference [and abated the proceedings before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. If the short order of the Court is a clearance slip, could it be assumed that there will be no more pressure on the respected judge and his family?

No one could say, with certainty, how the Justice Isa case would be decided. In many ways, the legal outcome had become irrelevant. In the ‘Supreme Court trial’, the people of Pakistan seem to be reaching conclusions that might haunt the honourable court’s moral authority for decades to come

Now let us, for a while, ponder on violent extremism that citizens of Pakistan often confront. Religious organisations here have a significant influence over particular segments of society, which they can mobilise for their political objectives. The writ of the state is often challenged undermining national dignity thus damaging Pakistan’s global image. The current religious insecurity suggests strong measures to redesign Pakistan’s narrative and soft image. Bigotry and extremism have no space in our country if we want to be successful in stabilising and strengthening the state and its institution’s supremacy of our constitution and good governance require strict enforcement of Rule of Law, accountability, and equity. Citizens should be fully aware of the challenges the state confronts and the consequences that have serious implications.

Sadly, only 21 percent of people following virus rules. Full lockdown could hit economy and society. As army personnel weave through markets, to ensure compliance of SOPs regarding the spread of coronavirus people should understand that they need to be self-reliant, we are not in a position to let the matter get worse. All effort must be pooled to achieve the singular objective of remaining ahead of the coronavirus. New cases and rising death rates must be kept in view when warnings are issued by concerned authorities to observe the protocol to fight the pandemic. Prime Minister expresses solidarity with virus-infected India. Imran Khan says world must fight together the global challenge confronting humanity.

Well-Meaning conversations become the victim of politics, clash of interests. Pakistan’s future, progress and healthy life styles and improved level of living depend on internal unity and peace and security and strength of institutions to safeguard its ideological and geographical frontiers. Peace within and Peace without is surety of progress and way forward. There can be no peace without lasting peace in the region. Peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan is inter-related. Peace with India is dependent on implementing resolutions of United Nations, which India has denied in additions to creating more difficulties for Kashmiris by putting them under Cruel and inhumane and illegal occupation of Kashmir by suspending the independent status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiris have been denied basic human rights under now more than 630 days of Lockdown; Pakistan wants peace and friendly relations with all countries, especially with neighbours but on balanced footing. However, dignity and integrity are the issues on which there could not be a compromise. But war should not be an option for that increases the sufferings of the people who are already poor and most depressed. Only way out for the good of the people is to resolve the Kashmir dispute and create an enabling culture for peace, security and prosperity of the region. Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan and peace in the region with new avenues and opportunities to fight poverty, and many other socio-economic problems confronting the people.

The writer is former Director National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), a political analyst and public policy expert. He is author of ‘Post 9/11 Pakistan’ and ‘Existential Question for Pakistan’