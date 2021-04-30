Court adjourns reference against Shaukat Aziz till May 25

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday fixed May 25, a date to indict the co-accused in illegal appointment reference against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and others. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB prosecutor Usman Masood, defence lawyer Amjad Iqbal Qureshi and Ahmed Sial appeared before the court. However, co-accused Liaqat Ali Jatoi did not appear before the court. The court had already declared Shaukat Aziz as absconder on continuous absence in the case. The court ordered the accused to ensure their attendances on next hearing and adjourned the case.













