CM, Governor Punjab discuss political, administrative issues, COVID-19 situation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here on Thursday and discussed political, governmental and other issues including the Coronavirus situation. Governor and Chief Minister Punjab agreed to exploit all resources for development and prosperity in the province including South Punjab.

During the meeting held at Governor’s House Lahore, the Chief Minister and Governor Punjab discussed the government measures against Coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s historic package for South Punjab and farmers and various ongoing projects in the province.

They also urged the public to follow the Coronavirus SOPs.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that the steps being taken by the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for development and prosperity in the country are unprecedented in the past.

He said, the previous governments have been paying lip service for the development of South Punjab but the PTI government has fulfilled its promise of establishing the South Punjab Secretariat.

Providing employment to the youth of South Punjab is also the top priority of the government and uniform development in the province is being ensured in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, he added.

Governor Punjab said that those who do not take Coronavirus seriously are enemies of their lives and the lives of others. There is no option but to follow SOPs to prevent Coronavirus spike. Every Pakistani has to fulfil his responsibility in the war against Corona. We pay tribute to the doctors and medical personnel who are battling Coronavirus on the frontline, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that no negligence will be tolerated in the implementation of Corona SOPs. All facilities including oxygen supply are being ensured in the hospitals. Saving the lives of the public is the top priority of the government. The opposition should refrain from doing politics on Coronavirus, he added.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervaiz Elahi also met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman at his office on Thursday.

Both agreed to strictly implement anti-corona SOPs as stringent measures are needed to secure the lives of the people because the corona is becoming more dangerous.

The CM stated the anti-corona vaccination has been expedited along with the registration of quadragenarian. Meanwhile, the number of oxygen beds and ventilators is being increased in hospitals, he said. The spread of corona will be minimized due to the implementation of SOPs and a special cabinet committee has also been constituted to make daily decisions, he further said.

Ch. Pervaiz Elahi said the institutions should be stimulated to save the people from corona and decisions be taken after daily monitoring of the corona situation.

CH. Moonis Elahi MNA and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad khan Bhatti were also present.

Provincial Ministers Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Taimur Khan Bhatti, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, State Minister Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, MNAs Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Muhammad Amir Talal Gopang, MPAs Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, Ashraf Khan Rind, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Musarat Jamshed Cheema and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema called on chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about their constituencies’ related problems.

The CM assured that development work will be done according to the priorities of the parliamentarians in their constituencies adding that the people will be best served by the government, as a team, because public service is the main agenda of the PTI. Meanwhile, the past rulers ignored the fundamental problems of the people and continued to enjoy the luxuries of power and authority while leaving the people in the lurch, he regretted and pointed out the incumbent government has given prime focus to resolve the issues faced by the people.

The PTI government believes in the philosophy of composite development, the CM added and pointed out the health system is overloaded due to an increase in the number of corona patients. The government is utilizing every possible resource to treat the patients but the people should also adopt a careful attitude because the situation is worsening. More strict measures will have to be taken to overcome the corona situation and the people should continue observing SOPs for their safety from this virus, he advised.

Usman Buzdar said the PDM has ended in a fiasco and the opposition is reaping what it has sown. The opposition made every effort to put the national interests at stake but the credibility of those, involved in negative politics, has been eroded, concluded the CM.