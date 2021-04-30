Complete lockdown if corona cases soar

Swat Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan has said that if the people do not show cooperation and the number of corona cases increased, complete lockdown will be implemented. Talking to the media in his office, DC Junaid Khan said that the crackdown has been started for strict enforcement of SOPs and in the last 24 hours, a fine of Rs 50,000 was collected from the violators and more than 30 people have been arrested, FIR registered under the 33 NDMA Act for violating SOPs.

“Strict instructions had been issued to the administrative officers to ensure SOPs during funerals, Masjid, and bazaars, those who have been found guilty will be prosecuted,” Junaid Khan added. He clarified that in the first phase, the police, army, and administration officials are issuing warnings to the people about wearing masks. He said that Corona has become epidemic and all agencies are trying to control this, which is not possible without the cooperation of people.