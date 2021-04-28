OGDCL donates X-ray machine to PRCS hospital

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) have signed an MoU under which the latter will donate an X-ray machine to the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital, Rawalpindi.

The MoU was signed by PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq and OGDCL MD/CEO Shahid Salim Khan on behalf of their respective organizations at a ceremony held at the PRCS National Headquarters Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Abrar ul Haq said the PRCS has rendered remarkable services in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. He said the state-of-the-art Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital (RCCH) was set up within a record period of 15 days. He said hundreds of Covid-19 patients have been treated at the RCCH so far. He said besides free-of-cost treatment facilities, psychosocial support was also provided to the patients at the RCCH. He said in another feather in the PRCS cap, the government has also designated the RCCH as Mass Vaccination Centre for vaccination of general public against Covid-19.

Abrar ul Haq appreciated the OGDCL for donating an X-ray machine to the RCCH. He said the installation of state-of-the-art machine will boost diagnostic facilities at the hospital and help save lives through early diagnosis of any complications in Covid-19 patients. He said the OGDCL has always supported PRCS in delivery of humanitarian services. He also recalled OGDCL support for upgradation of ambulance fleet of the PRCS.

Addressing the ceremony, OGDCL MD/CEO Shahid Salim Khan hailed the PRCS endeavors for supporting the vulnerable segments of the society. He said being the largest CSR contributor of the country, the OGDCL is always on the lookout for an opportunity to serve those in need. He offered to extend further support to the PRCS in its humanitarian initiatives.

It is worth mentioning here that the OGDCL has provided an amount of Rs 15 million to the PRCS for purchase and installation of state-of-the-art X-ray machine at the RCCH to boost its diagnostic facilities.

PRCS Acting Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz and PRCS and OGDCL senior officials also attended the ceremony.