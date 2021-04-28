Activism on social media gets speed breakers removed

The Swat district administration has cleared the road by removing the speed-breakers after a user of social networking site Facebook drew the attention of illegal speed breakers in the Sangota area of Tehsil Babuzai here on Tuesday. With the active role of Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan on the social networking website Facebook, the people have come in direct contact with him to solve their problems and various issues are being pointed out by the youth through pictures and videos. A Facebook user pointed out illegal speed breakers set up on Sangota Road, causing traffic problems and inconvenience to commuters.

The user wrote in his complaint that the new road, which was recently constructed by the provincial government, was not only deteriorating due to the installation of speed breakers but also causing severe inconvenience to the commuters. To address the grievance, Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan took immediate action and issued orders to the concerned authorities as a result of whom the speed breakers have been removed and the road has been cleared.

Also, the chairman of Swat District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Tuesday. During the meeting, Fazal Hakeem Khan apprised the chief minister about the implementation of Corona SOPs, the status of hospitals, public awareness campaigns, and progress in development schemes.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed him to play a full role in raising public awareness in Malakand Division and to increase public interaction in this regard.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said in the meeting that although there are problems due to rush in the markets, the general public is cooperating fully. In the meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan apprised him of keeping the development works in full swing as Chairman DDAC. On this occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in his message to the people said that people should avoid creating rush in the markets and ensure the use of face masks while maintaining social distance. He added that the third wave of Corona was increasing the burden on hospitals and that SoPs needed to be strictly enforced.