No exams in the country until June 15: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday announced that no examinations will take place in the country until June 15, amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The minister and the SAPM were holding a press conference related to Cambridge exam centres as well as the overall situation of infections in the country after attending a special session of the NCOC.

Earlier, the education minister had stated that students can choose to defer their upcoming Cambridge examinations of May-June and could switch to the October-November cycle with the same fee paid earlier.