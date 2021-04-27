Cultural homicide

Pakistani nation can never be defeated in any battlefield but by culture~

If we look at our current situation, a question is raised in our minds, “where do we see ourselves in near future as Muslims?”.

Culture is called as Characteristics of particular group of people with same language, culture, cuisine, social habits, music and art etc. plus it’s also can be defined as something that unites a group of people of similar characteristics at some central point.

We got separated from Hindus for this very reason, one of the major difference was cultural difference.

I came across one of my friend’s WhatsApp status in which he claimed about the famous Turkish drama “Ertugul Ghazi” as a fictional character of Muslim history, he also took reference from google Wikipedia. The thing here is, we’ve been hearing the stories of our Muslim heroes since childhood, There’s no way they could be wrong in any way, not saying it without any reference, we’ve read stories and novels of great authors who wrote about Muslims like Akhri chatan, Aur talwar toot gai, Khak or khoon and much more. They were not written on factionary bases obviously, they had some authentic reasons.

Many of the incidents have been tagged as questions these days, there’s put a question mark on everything that was the reason of Muslims courage and success and we’re forced to believe it because of the changes they put on Wikipedia/internet.

Our imam has been lowered to the limit that we believe in whichever thing is said about our religion whether it’s true or not. They put a question mark in our minds about our firm concepts. They don’t deny it but make ourselves fall into doubt. These doubts lead us to the complexities for not owning our own culture.

The people who come forward and raise their voices against these cultural changes, they call them extremists, so no one speaks a word in fear of being called extremist. They are washing our brains that we are inferior nation and we are absorbing this concept by watching western shows, we see girls wearing half blouse and by doing so they feel modern and trendy.

We are the type of nation that we will follow every trend blindly which a rich one is owning. We are normalizing the trends and accepting the change which we are not supposed to accept. We’re losing our haya and western traditions, our Islamic values by normalizing this thing whose other name is fahashi.

Let’s take another example for the reason of our inferiority complex that’s coming from our media industry. Women are shown submissive and man is brutal, they fantasize everything and more focused on material things (glamour).

There was a lot to show back in our drama industry in late 80s and 90s, which lags in today’s drama industry. There’s lack of content, moral lessons, culture, values, tradition, knowledge, strong dialogs and story and sadly I’ve to say these are the prime elements to make a strong drama.

By these things, can we say that “this is Islamic Jamhuria of Pakistan”.