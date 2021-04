PM to lay foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat, launch developmental projects in Multan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on his visit to Multan today (Monday) will lay the foundation-stone of South Punjab Secretariat and launch several other development projects.

The Prime Minister will also distribute ‘Farmer cards’ among farmers in Multan.

Other development projects to be launched during the day-long visit include inauguration of e-service center in Multan, Labour Housing Colony and Industrial Estate Phase-I for labourers.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the new building of Darul Amaan, launch five Miyawaki forests under Clean and Green Pakistan project and up-gradation of Multan-Mattital road and start of construction work on dualization project.

Imran Khan is also scheduled to lay foundation-stone of a Shelter Home in Multan under Phase-I of Panahgah Project to be expanded to all divisional headquarters of Punjab.

The foundation-stones for construction of 200-bed maternal and child hospital besides installation of 10 water filtration plants in Multan will also be laid.

PM Imran Khan will also inaugurate Agriculture University in Multan. In addition to this, Imran Khan will also lay a foundation stone for engineering university in Multan

