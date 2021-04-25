Humanitarian aid for India to be despatched soon, says Firdous Awan

Pakistan will help India to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic as a goodwill gesture and Pakistan will soon send the necessary things and medicines to India to save Indian people from Coronavirus on humanitarian grounds. Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated this while talking to the newsmen here on Sunday.

She said that Pakistan as a goodwill gesture has step forward to help India purely on humanitarian grounds to fight against Coronavirus.

She said that humanity was dying of COVID-19 every where in the world and even in India as well. Dr Awan said that the government has utilising all the available resources for ensuring the early anti Coronavirus vaccination to the maximum people in Punjab. The government was making hectic efforts to overcome with the larger scale spreading of Coronavirus pandemic. She revealed that as many as 924,000 people have been given anti-Coronavirus vaccination across Punjab here. As average 25,000 people were being vaccinated with this COVID-19 vaccination across Punjab on Daily basis,she added. She said that there were 7.4 million people were at the age of 60 years old in Punjab. While the people of 59 years of age were 508 million which were being given this vaccination gradually in Punjab. She said that the total number of the registered healthcare workers was 232,220 in Punjab. Of them, 186965 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.