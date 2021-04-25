World Immunization Week inaugurated in Larkana

Immunization of children from birth to two years old is very important because it saves the newborns from 12 deadly diseases. This was stated by deputy commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio while addressing a Seminar held at Paeds Medicine Department Hall here on Saturday after inauguration of World Immunization Week.

Speaking to the attendees of the seminar, Chandio said that awareness about the importance of vaccines is to be highlighted during the week so that parents could be able to get their kids vaccinated at any of the nearby EPI Centres or at their doorsteps.

Chandi highlighted that these vaccination will save the children from 12 dangerous diseases which included Polio, Tuberculosis, Tetanus, Measles, Whooping Cough, Pneumococcal Disease, Chickenpox, Diphtheria, Influenza (Flu), Typhoid, Meningitis and others.

He said coronavirus could also be prevented through vaccination which has shaken the world since last year, adding that the treatment of every ailment is hidden in vaccination and social distancing. He said administering anti-polio drops or vaccination against dangerous diseases has no connection with any religion or belief but it is only connected with saving and protecting the human lives for which the message is spread that it’s only a medicine.

Dr. Abdul Hameed Soomro, Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Larkana, said that this message of vaccination should reach every home so that children can only be prevented from infecting chronic diseases through proper vaccination which are free of cost.

He urged the general population to get them registered and vaccinated against COVID-19 to stay safe and sound. He said World Immunization Week is observed across the globe in the last week of April to promote use of the vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease. He said vaccination will save life and protect health.

Later, an awareness walk was taken out which, after marching through various roads, culminated at Jinnah Bagh.