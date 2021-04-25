160 Coronavirus cases surfaced in last 20 days

As many as 160 citizens have been infected with coronavirus during the past 20 days of which six have expired in the last 12 days. Out of those who lost their battle against corona, two were women and four men who belonged to Qambar, Khairpur and Larkana.

As per the sources privy to the information, 19 patients are admitted in the ICU at the moment out of them 13 belong to Larkana and six to other districts of Larkana division. The ICU has the capacity of 25 beds out of which 19 are occupied and six are vacant. It must be mentioned here that citizens are not observing prescribed SOPs of social distancing and wearing facemasks, hence COVID-19’s third wave is rapidly spreading. Authorities have urged the residents to fully implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to keep themselves safe and healthy and limit the spread of the virus.

The assistant commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro has been conducting surprise raids on the bazaars and markets but all in vain. The district administration will have to take foolproof measures to save residents from the virus.