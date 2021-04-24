WB’s support critical for attaining fiscal consolidation: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Friday that continued support of the World Bank (WB), as a major development partner, was critical to attaining fiscal consolidation, improved service delivery and good governance in Pakistan.

The minister was talking to Country Director World Bank Group (WBG), Najy Benhassine who made a courtesy call on him here at the Finance Division.

The minister lauded the pivotal role being played by the World Bank in strengthening governance and service delivery through institutional reforms and human capital development in Pakistan over the years.

He appreciated the swift and timely assistance extended by the WBG for stimulating economic recovery during COVID-19 pandemic. Tarin reiterated the firm resolve of the government in achieving macro-economic stability and sustained economic growth by following a consultative process.