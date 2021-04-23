A Magic Incantation (ballad)

A lively child did not spell boy,

As she was told in school.

She rathered spell a girl;

Opposition of the rule.

Thus when she grew to be,

A protest held for all.

Never to admit,

She had a single fall.

The law of women at the time,

Was ever so unjust.

She must fight against this,

She must, she must, she must!

And obtained the rights needed,

In future generations,

What she produced was magic:

A momentous incantation!

The writer is a Grade 4 student at Taylor Elementary School. She enjoys singing and is also part of the National Children’s Chorus in Washington DC