Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 24 April 2021 is being sold for Rs. 89080 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 103900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 24 April 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 103900 Rs. 95241 Rs. 90913 Rs. 77925 per 10 Gram Rs. 89080 Rs. 81656 Rs. 77945 Rs. 66810 per Gram Gold Rs. 8908 Rs. 8166 Rs. 7795 Rs. 6681

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.