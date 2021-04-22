Sri Lankan Buddhist monks visit Sirkap in Taxila

A delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks currently on a visit to Pakistan visited an archaeological site Sirkap in Taxila on Thursday.

The ancient remains of Sirkap for their outstanding historical and architectural importance have been declared to protect antiquity.

Talking to the media on the occasion, a member of the delegation Dr Assaji Thero said that Taxila is one of the great places for the tourists to visit as it has a rich cultural and historical heritage.

He said the relics at this place show how the followers of different religions including Buddhism, Hinduism and Christianity lived together with harmony. He said, “As a Buddhist place, we will highly encourage our people to come to Pakistan and visit Taxila from where they can get vast knowledge about the mix of cultures.”

Second Secretary of Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, Ayesha Abu Bakr Fahad, who is currently coordinating the visit of the delegation to Pakistan, said that the government is pursuing a policy to promote religious tourism, which will not only promote people to people contacts with other countries but also help earn valuable foreign exchange.

She said Pakistan is home to the Gandhara Buddhist heritage and proud custodian of some of the most sacred relics of Buddha, offering great potential for promoting religious tourism from Sri Lanka and other countries to Pakistan. She said the visit of the Srilankan Monks has also been arranged with the objective to sensitize them about Buddhist heritage in Pakistan.

Ayesha said it is also the vision of the government to protect the religious sites of minorities and ensure their upkeep to attract the tourists. She said the Kartarpur Corridor is a clear manifestation of it.