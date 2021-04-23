Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 23 April 2021 is being sold for Rs. 87450 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 102000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 23 April 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 102000 Rs. 93499 Rs. 89250 Rs. 76500 per 10 Gram Rs. 87450 Rs. 80162 Rs. 76519 Rs. 65588 per Gram Gold Rs. 8745 Rs. 8016 Rs. 7652 Rs. 6559

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.