Prime Minister condemns Quetta blast, seeks report

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday denounced the blast in Quetta and condemned the unfortunate incident.

Taking it to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that “I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable & cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday.”

I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable & cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday. Our nation has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism & we will not to allow this scourge to rise again. We remain alert to all internal & external threats — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 22, 2021

He further said that “We remain alert to all internal and external threats”. The PM also summoned a detailed report regarding the attack.

Four people died and 12 others were injured in a blast that took place in the parking lot of a luxury hotel on the city’s Zarghun Road late on Wednesday.

Of the four who were killed in the attack, one is the hotel’s security guard while another is a police officer. Two assistant commissioners are said to be among the injured. Among the total injured persons, two are said to be in a critical state while the rest are reportedly stable, a private TV channel reported.

Initial investigation revealed the explosion was caused when explosive material, fitted inside a car was detonated, said police.