Tourism sector in Pakistan has faced the repercussions of the government’s neglect for decades. Government’s failure to use the potential of this sector has resulted in an insignificant contribution by this extremely potent sector to the socio-ecnomic stability and growth of the country . Absence of necessary facilitation nullifies the presence of even huge tourism potential: and this is that has been happening with Pakistan. The very outcome of absence of facilitation at tourist destinations in Pakistan appears in the form of immensely low international tourist’s count in the country which never crossed the figure of two million per annum- something which was 89 million in France ,86 million in Spain ,62 million in USA ,60 million in China, and 46 million in Turkey just before the spread of covid.

Luckily, tourism has been an integral part of present government’s priorities since the very beginning of its tenure. Even before getting elected as prime minister, Imran Khan used to declare tourism to be the key to the economic development of the country. Against this backdrop, the government has started taking such initiatives since 2018 which wield enormous potential for changing the overall direction of tourism and economic sector of the country. Although, the fruit of most of these initiatives are yet to be reaped, yet still they are solid enough to convince every sane mind of government’s sincerity towards the tourism sector.

If we analyse the tourism sector of Punjab,development of new tourist destinations is one of the major initiatives taken by the provincial government. Punjab’s tourism which has remained confined to Lahore and Murree for centuries is being enlarged horizontally and many other districts of the province have been targeted for the promotion of tourism activities.For the purpose,a number of development activities have been initiated in Chakwal,Khushab,Mianwali,DGkhan,Attock,Bahawalpur,Kotlisattian ,and Kahuta.Some of these projects are worth discussing.For instance, under Parkway Projects, installation of sign boards, benches ,gazebos, dustbins, and history plaques is in progress at different points of Kotlisattian,Chakwal,and DG Khan. In addition to providing pedal, cycle, and motor boats at Khabeki,and Uchali lakes in Soon valley, the process of acquisition of 86 Kanal land is about to be completed. This land would be used for the construction of a state-of-the-art tourist resort at the lake.

Likewise, a beautiful tourist resort is under construction at Dharabi Lake in Chakwal. The lake which offers extremely beautiful scenery was totally unnoticed before the start of the resort construction. Once the resort is complete, private sector is expected to jump in and initiate different ventures for the facilitation of tourists and visitors at the site. In Jehlum, rehabilitation work of the jeepable track has been completed making it possible even for the two wheel drives to reach the top of Tilla Jogian – a famous archaeological and religious spot capable of attracting Hindu and Sikh tourists from all over the world.

Similarly, feasibility study regarding the construction of a tourist resort on the bank of river Indus in Attock has been got completed and the process of land procurement is about to be started. Rehabilitation and extension work of TDCP Fort Monroe resort is in its last phase; the resort is expected to play a pivotal role in the promotion of tourist activities of the region. For the promotion of desert tourism in Chulistan, the construction work of TDCP Drawar Resort which was started two years back is almost complete. Boating facility has already been provided at river Jhelum in district Sargodha, and some further expansion of it is expected during the next financial year. Likewise, a state-of-the-art tourist resort named Dariya Kinare is going to be constructed at the bank of river Indus in Kalabagh,Mianwali using the assets previously owned by Indus Water Transport Company.

Without any exaggeration ,the above mentioned initiatives are merely some of the many which have been taken for the promotion of tourism in Punjab. Completion of all these projects would certainly give beginning to a new era of tourism in Punjab and Pakistan. Tourism sector of Punjab and Pakistan is fertile enough to feed millions of Pakistanis;the only thing that is needed is the continuity of political and administrative focus on it.