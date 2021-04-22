Pakistan Navy’s plantation campaign: an endeavor to preserve the future

The Earth is facing various challenges; wherein climate change, global warming and environmental pollution remained the core concern amongst all. With the increasing Earth’s temperature, the glaciers around the world have been rapidly melting, calving off into the sea and retreating on land. Human activities are the root cause of such global concerns. These are the emergent warnings for the whole world and will adversely affect the life on earth. Since last 3 decades, lack of consideration towards tree plantation and its importance has resulted in excessive deforestation; bringing in drastic change in the earth’s environment.

Afforestation is of vital importance for sustaining the ecosystem and accelerating the socio-economic development. Trees have been remained as a main contributor for sustaining the resources including food, fiber, livelihood resources and water. It also helps in decreasing the adverse effects of climate change, global warming and environmental pollution. Therefore, Tree Plantation provides us an opportunity to strengthen our bond with nature and help to purify our environment. Healthy life is only possible due to healthy and pure climate. As population is on the rise, there is a dire need to plant more and more trees in order to have a safe and protected environment.

In align with the Federal Government’s initiative of ‘Green Pakistan’ program, Pakistan Navy has planned to plant a large number of trees as part of its Tree Plantation Campaign 2021. The Campaign will help to restore the loss of trees due to forest fire, to increase the scenic beauty of Margalla hills, to regain fresh environment by reducing environmental pollution and biodiversity loss, and to promote biodiversity. Furthermore, this step gives high value to plant culture in order to have increased afforestation in our country and subsequently, to lessen the effects of climate change and global warming.

Pakistan Navy has always contributed its part in the improvement of ecosystem, prevention of sea intrusion and sustainment of marine life. Being a major stakeholder of the maritime domain and realizing the importance of afforestation for the purification of environment, Pakistan Navy took a major initiative to revive forests in the country. Apart from planting trees at Margalla hills, Pakistan Navy plans to plant saplings and mangroves in different areas of the country during the current year. The campaign will also focus on the maintenance of the planted trees, to contribute in enriching healthy environment.

Pakistan Navy is dedicatedly and devotedly participating in the national cause and mission to protect the environment. During Pakistan Navy plantation campaign, the plants are not only nourished but also being protected. Pakistan Navy’s extensive efforts, to protect environment are highly appreciated and it is need of the hour that same suit is followed by public and private sector. It is the duty of every Pakistani to fulfill his/her duty to provide safe and secure natural environment to our generations. There is a need for all to come forward and play role in making Pakistan green.