Punjab announces exam schedules for grade I to VIII

Lahore: The Punjab Examination Commission announced the exam schedule for classes 1 to 8 for 13 districts in the province.

According to the details, the notification issued by the PEC reviewed the schedule of the conduct of School-Based Assessment (SBA) following the closure of schools after the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision.

The exams for grade I to VIII will begin from June 7 and continue until June 25 whereas schools will start issuing report cards from June 30. More than 5 million students of classes one to eighth will sit the exams.

Summer vacations are expected to start from July 1st.

The examination commission called for strict implementation of the SOPs.

Earlier Federal minister for education Shafqat Mahmood said that all exams including O/A levels will be held according to the schedule.

He said that Cambridge will also ensure all necessary precautions for the O/A level exams. The education minister said that we promoted students last year on the basis of their previous result, doing that again will not be possible now.