Prime Minister to inaugurate low-cost housing scheme in Nowshera

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will pay a day-long visit to Nowshera and Peshawar where he will inaugurate a low-cost scheme in Nowshera and lay foundations for other developmental projects in the province.

He will be accompanied by Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

PM office media wing stated that the premier will inaugurate Jalozai housing scheme for the low-income group in Nowshera.

In Peshawar the PM will inaugurate the Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road restoration and up-gradation project, and lay the foundation stone for expansion and rehabilitation of the Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road project.

The prime minister will attend the launching ceremony of the newly constructed OPD block at Khyber Teaching Hospital as a special guest.

Imran Khan will also hold separate meetings with Governor KP Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.