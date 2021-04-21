Eight transferred Women Medical officers yet to report for duty at Govt Hospital in Naundero

Not a single Woman Medical Officer (WMO) (BPS-17) out of eight has so far reported for government duty at the Government Hospital, Naundero.

Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital, relieved seven out of eight medical officers on 13th April in compliance with the Health Department notification dated 7th April.

These WMOs include Dr. Iram Shaikh, Dr. Meena Kumari, Dr. Pooja Kumari, Dr. Bela Rani, Dr. Shushma, Dr. Sanam Chandio and Dr. Sahrish Shaikh.

In this connection, Dr. Muhammad Sharif Pirzado, Medical Superintendent, of 100-bedded Hospital, Naundero, also wrote a letter to the District Health Officer (DHO), Larkana, on 19th April informing him that not a single WMO has so far complied with their transfer order, despite the passage of 13 long days.

He requested the DHO to ask the CMCH MS to relieve eighth WMO Dr. Sanam Chandio as well, and ensure that the orders of the health secretary are fully implemented in letter and spirit as this 100-bedded hospital has only two lady doctors at the moment who cannot deal with rush of poor patients as daily OPD of female patients is about 100.

When this Scribe talked to Dr. Pirzado on Tuesday he said that two delivery cases were performed today in the morning alone adding there is no lady doctor in evening & night shifts in the hospital. He said more lady doctors are also required for morning OPD and other emergency delivery cases as the rush of needy patients is constantly rising.

It must also be mentioned here that the Health Department has not yet implemented the recent Sindh High Court order to remove junior officers posted on look-after and notorious OPS basis as junior doctors of BPS-19 continue to occupy higher scale posts of BPS-20 in open and daring violation of the high court direction.

The people have demanded the rulers to remove those blue eyed officers without loss of further time, and post senior doctors instead so that the hospital indoor services could be improved or else poverty-stricken patients will continue to suffer.