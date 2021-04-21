PTI Members facing Political Victimization in Sindh: Governor Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said the workers, supporters, and members of PTI were facing Political victimization in Sindh adding that the PPP Government had failed to deliver in Sindh.

The Governor expressed this while speaking to the media at the residence of Raees Arsalan Bux Brohi district President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf on his visit to Thatta.

”Under the 18th amendment the issue of water distribution is to be solved by the Provincial Government and the federal government can not interfere in that,” the Governor said, adding that the federal government was equally concerned about the situation in Sindh because it was one of the federating units.

“Sindh’s interests are also dear to us and of significant importance”. He maintained.

Governor Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to work for the development of Sindh and for that he needed the cooperation of The Provincial Government. CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah should keep all political differences aside for the bright future of Sindh, he urged.

Answering a query about health cards he said that he wanted the people of Sindh to benefit from the Health Card and he would keep getting information about that from the authorities concerned.

He said that He was reviewing all development schemes in Sindh and would soon submit a detailed report to the Prime Minister. He said that the purpose of the visit was to review the situation of law and order in Thatta that had worsened with every passing day.

Meanwhile, Talking about the PM’s stance over the “blasphemy issue ”he said that the Prime Minister was taking all possible efforts to resolve the issue of blasphemy once and for all. If the Ambassador of France was ousted, Europe would close its doors for Pakistan, he added.

Sindh Governor said the talks between the Government and banned outfit Tehreek –e-Labaik Pakistan are giving good results and soon the Muslim Umah will get good news from Pakistan. “The government and TLP are on the same page over the issue of blasphemy,” he said.

Earlier he held a meeting of local PTI leadership at the residence of Raees Arsalan Bux Brohi about the arrangements made to facilitate the beneficiaries of the Ahsan Kafalat Programme and directed the authorities concerned to address the issues being faced by them. He also asked for a detailed report of the “Police Action” against Arsalan Brohi and his family a couple of months ago.

He was accompanied by PTI leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, MNA Jai Prakash, and other leaders of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf on his visit to the historical district Thatta.