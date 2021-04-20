Pakistani politics — trapped in a vortex

Pakistan is being governed by a self-righteous yet amateur leadership; one that is generally perceived as being propped up by the establishment. Meanwhile, the motley opposition hardly seems capable of ending the dynastic politics that exists within its own ranks.

The recent battle between the ruling PTI and the religious right’s TLP (Tehreek-e-Labbaik) has highlighted the worst of the current political climate. Yet the battle among the collective opposition is equally unwelcome. Particularly, the relentless tit-for-tat jibes between the PMLN and PPP.

What we are witnessing therefore is an unprincipled power struggle within the ruling elite; the faces of which are interchangeable. Most of the parties are family affairs and allow democratic norms to fall by the wayside. The TLP is but the latest party of this type among the power hungry. This leaves us with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), which has never once acted to strengthen Pakistan’s democracy, and Imran Khan’s PTI. Regarding the latter, the less said the better. For the party has failed to deliver on any of its pledges, including the question of Riyasat-e-Madina. Thus, the status quo is actively working against the interests of inclusive and institutional democracy.

Many of the political parties that comprise the PDM have been in power in the past and some still have strong stakes in the current engineered system. These have willingly played the establishment’s game to protect their respective interests and may be prone to do so in the future, too. Even the PTI doesn’t have clean hands. After all, the party is now home to those who were once flag-bearers for the PMLN, PPP, PMLQ and Gen Pervez Musharraf. Thus the only tangible change is the transfer of leadership from one generation to the next, despite the fact that the PDM charter calls for the restoration of fundamental democratic rights and the end of the security establishment’s role in national politics. It is difficult to believe in the sincerity of these rallying cries given past records.

A sense of dynastic entitlement dominates the country’s political culture. With few exceptions, political parties are an extension of powerful families with hereditary leaders. There is no concept of intra-party democracy

Pakistan’s tragedy is that it has oscillated between both authoritarian military rule and ineffective civilian rule. In addition, there have been no fundamental changes to Pakistan’s political power structure even though the country has enjoyed more than a decade of uninterrupted democracy. This holds particularly true since the PTI swept into power amid grand promises of bringing revolutionary change under the Naya Pakistan banner. Nevertheless, some PDM leaders, while declining engagement with the Prime Minister, appear to ready to negotiate with the powers-that-be, who always keep backdoor channels open. This explains why the PDM remains divided on the issue of resigning from the assemblies. Similarly, one can also understand PPP’s refusal to risk its hold on Sindh, which could see the party lose influence that doesn’t extend beyond the province.

A sense of dynastic entitlement dominates the country’s political culture and impedes the development of institutional democracy. With few exceptions, political parties are an extension of powerful families with hereditary leaders. There is no concept of intra-party democracy.

Moreover, the oppressive nature of state institutions has prevented the country from embarking on a much-needed path of economic and political progress. Despite the economic and social changes that have occurred over the last seven decades, the stranglehold of family-oriented politics remains. Influential families continue to control the country’s legislature. Such dynastic control has dire implications for our political and economic institutions. It undermines government legitimacy, especially in terms of policymaking, while promoting patronage and corruption. This is to say nothing of negative consequences borne of the ‘selection’ effect. The result being that real power rests in the hands of a small oligarchic elite, which, in turn, impedes critical structural reforms that are urgently needed to facilitate sustainable economic development.

It is true that families from urban, religious and military backgrounds have emerged on the political scene, but their presence has not altered the personalised and dynastic culture of Pakistan’s politics. Hereditary politics has been strengthened under successive military governments, giving way to the politics of revenge and suppression of democratic rights.

The PTI’s anti-corruption crusade has ultimately raised serious questions over the entire accountability process. Obvious reliance on the security establishment has not only affected democratic evolution but also produced a hybrid regime that has further damaged institutions. Imran Khan rode the political wave by saying no to dynastic politics. Yet after coming to power — he co-opted politicians from dynastic political backgrounds while taking personality politics to the next level. Both of which have further weakened both state and democratic institutions.

Political parties are clearly divided on this critical issue. The development of democratic culture is not straightforward. It means providing and nurturing conditions that allow plurality and diversity in society. Democracy is not about power but, rather, about fundamental structural political reform and a representative democratic paradigm offers the only way forward for the country. Ongoing political confrontation has also sucked in the security establishment. The immediate situation is highly combustible. Military versus civilian supremacy remains the key issue that has to resolved in the name of sustainable democracy. There is no other way.

The writer is author of several books, a columnist and political analyst based in Islamabad. He can be reached at naveedamankhan@hotmail.com