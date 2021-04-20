Broken nullah bridge poses threats to users

The bridge over the seasonal Naullah Aik has been lying badly damaged and unrepaired for the last year due to alleged slackness of the concerned officials of Irrigation department and alleged funds paucity. The bridge over Naullah Aik near Kaanbaanwala-Bambaanwala in Daska tehsil was badly damaged and its one portion was eroded and washed away during flash floods in this Naullah Aik last year. This bridge was the only way to connect the dozens of the Daska villages. Since then,the bridge was lying badly damaged and unrepaired due to alleged slackness of concerned officials of the Daska irrigation department. When contacted, the officials of Daska Irrigation Department said that they had no funds for the repairing of this damaged bridge due to which the bridge was lying unrepaired for the last one year. Local people have expressed grave concerns over the critical situation and they have urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ghuman and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq to look into the matter in the larger public interest before the coming rainy and flood season.













