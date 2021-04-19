Strategy needed to defuse TLP violence

Permit yourself a drift for a while, pressure is removed, certainty returns to you for a way forward. Focus on possibilities of success. Stay close to reality; make sure your imagination is used not to escape reality but to create it. Maintain “you attitude” and don’t forget to express gratitude for that is the road to making friends and winning every race. Stand united as a nation, away from party politics; look for peace of mind, peace around for a way forward. Forget about events and stories, put the past in the past, talk of real issues, issues that make a difference, leading to good of the people and value they uphold. False assumptions lead to failures, nothing but misery they hold. Self-seeking is no service, you need to serve the people, they are the real force, managing people is a value, communication gold, and trust we hold.

Don’t get Panicked unmindful of happenings, why not acquaint , with ways and wisdom, exactly right of your abode and abound, environment is scary, don’t feel frightened, I get the shiver at the sound of my own footsteps, if your experience such a thing , don’t get panicked. May this Ramdan be a source of peace and contentment and satisfaction for all.

Leaders have to lead from the front with focus on public and national interest. Only Leaders with courage and vision can come up to these expectations of the true patriots and the people in general who say no compromise on writ of the state. Strict action against miscreants is imminent, no compromise will be made on the supremacy of law. The people can’t be subjected to any kind of hardship. Specially there is need to show clear respect for the holy month of Ramdan and to acknowledge importance of human rights as per messages of God in the Quran. Creating road blocks is putting people to unease and distress. It is certainly not a way forward for true believers In addition to threats people are facing because of coronavirus Pandemic. Protests and road blocks are making the life of the people miserable.

Rangers have been deployed to guard some cities in Punjab province. No group or elements can be allowed to spoil law and order situation and dictate the government. It is in no one’s interest to politicize things and mislead the people on issues which are not real issues of significance to the public. Only good politics and visionary leadership can really serve the people and solve their problems.

The government needs to take a strong stand to convey to the TLP that it should respect the writ of the state. The issue is how the government can do this in the most peaceful way possible when the other party is prone to volatility and attacks

Two policemen died and dozens others were wounded amid violent clashes in various parts of Lahore as activists of a religious party continue protests against the arrest of their Leader on the second consecutive day. Protesters set police vans on fire and disrupted the movement of vehicular traffic in many parts of the Punjab province. Normalcy is yet to return though police were able to clear several road crossings. De-escalating Riots is a problem. Saad Hussain Rizvi’s arrest seems to have provided more incentives and fervour for TLP members to continue with their Violent protest. Unfortunately, these are not the normal civilian protests the right to which the constitution grants; these are dangerous, lead to political instability and an issue of national security.

The government needs to take a strong stand to convey to the TLP that it should respect the writ of the state. The issue is how the government can do this in the most peaceful way possible when the other party is prone to volatility and attacks.

The government’s aim must be to minimize violence. It needs to take strict action against the TLP police factions which are encouraging attacks against police officers and security officials. Tactfulness may help to bring situation to normal. It is a difficult task to handle. However, nothing is impossible. Let us hope and pray for the best.

There are complex issues behind seemingly simple demand to expel the French ambassador. However, it is not so simple an issue. The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Protests are war-like Violence in which there is no love but war. For ensuring peace and writ of the state a strategy has to be evolved to ease the situation.

Some quarters need to take the initiative for easing the situation at least reducing the level and intensity of stress. Permit yourself a drift for a while, pressure is removed. Normalicy and certainty will return for a way forward. We are thankful to God in all circumstances. God has best ideas of what is good for us. Keep in view the need to handle with care, the situation is sensitive and fragile. Religion pleads Love and care, not violence and brutalities. Let there be a way forward to peace and understanding.

Ulema religious scholars condemn violence emphasizing those issues should be resolve through dialogue. All the state institutions belong to the people. We should avoid getting involved in every act that stains the name of our religion. Criminals behind violence need to be given exemplary punishment. In democracy different groups were allowed to have their own point of view but no one could blackmail the government by force. Respect for institutions is imperative. Under relevant laws and rules the prime minister has signed a summary to ban TLP. The summary has been circulated among cabinet members for urgent approval. The Government has decided to ban the TLP under section ii (B) of the Anti-terrorism Act, 1997. The announcement comes after deadly clashes. Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) says TLP candidates will have to end party affiliation for contesting polls. The question now is, will the government action put an end to TLP’s violent and dangerous protests?. Will peace return to our country?.

An assertive step taken by the government must not fall prey to inaction in completing the process of removing TLP from the national narrative. This will be the only way to manage any potential backlash that might result from this decision. More important is creating a society that is tolerant of divergent views. Society has to protest citizens as well as those committed to serving the state. Need for us is to strive not to lose sight of that goal.

The writer is former Director National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert, and a published author. His book post 9/11 Pakistan was published in the United States. His book Existential Question for Pakistan was recently launched and highly recommended as a must read for everyone