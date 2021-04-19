Need for precautions greater than ever, not following SOPs huge mistake: Asad Umar

Following the deteriorating coronavirus situation in the country, the National Command and Control Center chief Asad Umar stressed that the need for following safety precautions is greater than ever.

Taking it to Twitter, Asad Umar said that we are witnessing the worst numbers since the start of the pandemic. With global cases exceeding 750,000 per day and more than 13,000 deaths, the need to follow SOPs is more than ever, he added.

“Our neighbourhood in severe crises. Daily deaths in Iran more than 300 and India more than 1600.” the minister stated that our neighbouring countries in severe crises with hundreds of deaths due to coronavirus everyday.

“Hospital fill up continuing to grow. Critical care patients now above 4500, which is 30% higher than peak in june last year. Oxygen supply capacity in the country is now under stress. Sop compliance remains low. We are making a huge mistake by not following sop’s” he said about the situation in Pakistan.

Umar said that we are making a huge mistake by not following SOPs.

Umar said that we are making a huge mistake by not following SOPs.

The coronavirus situation continues to worsen in the country, with 149 new deaths — the second-highest coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic emerged last year – were reported during the last twenty-four hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

The number of casualties in a single day makes it the highest number of coronavirus deaths reported this year. The country’s highest death toll from the virus till date was recorded on June 19, 2020 when 153 people passed away due to the virus.

Moreover, the country also recorded its highest single-day tally of coronavirus cases in 10 months with 6,127 fresh cases reported in a day. The country’s tally for confirmed cases has now reached 756,285, whereas the number of total active Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 80,559.