Pak vs Zim: Pakistan team tests negative, starts practice today

Ahead of the series against Zimbabwe, the Pakistan cricket team tested negative for the coronavirus today on Sunday. The team after a successful tour of South Africa landed in Harare for their next series.

The team will start its practice today.

The players were earlier tested on their arrival in South Africa where they stayed in the bio-secure bubble. All squad members have no tested negative on their arrival in Harare, Zimbabwe.

According to sources, the team members reached Harare from Johannesburg through a chartered flight. “All test results that were conducted on the visiting team on arrival on Saturday in Harare have returned negative. The test results were released on Sunday,” said an official accompanying the team.

The tour to Zimbabwe starts with the opening T20 International at Harare Sports Club on April 21.

The second game will be played on 23rd and the third on the 25th. The first of the two Tests will be played from April 29.

Pakistan won the ODI series against South Africa 2-1 and T20I series 3-1.

Pakistan (T20I): Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir

Zimbabwe (T20I): Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessely Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.