FBR urged to empower commissioner appeals

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been urged to authorise commissioner appeals to grant stay up to 90 days instead of existing 15 days.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in its proposals for budget 2021-22 said that currently commissioner (appeals) grants stay for 15 days only and after expiry of the stay the taxpayer has to file repeated extensions until the decision of the Appeals. Relevant Sections are: ITO 2001 Section 128 (1A)

The chamber said that this is a cumbersome process which is quite unnecessary and causes undue hardship. The KCCI proposed that amendment should be made to Section 128 (1A) of the ITO 2001, to increase the stay duration to Ninety (90) days instead of 15, and extend order timeline to 180 days instead of the existing 30 days.

This will eliminate unnecessary documentation and save time of both the taxpayer and the Commissioner (Appeals).