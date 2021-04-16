DIG Police Hyderabad Inaugurates Tourism Facilitation Units

DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Karim Kharal on Friday, inaugurated Tourism Facilitation Centers at the Keenjhar Lake, country’s largest freshwater lake, and The Makli Necropolis, Asia’s second-largest necropolis to improve the public trust.

During the inauguration, the DIG also vowed to provide full cooperation to address the potential issues being confronted by the tourists.

Speaking at the occasion, the DIG said these centers were an essential headway towards promoting tourism in the Hyderabad region, and added that increasing facilities at the historical sites would persuade tourists and historians from across the world to visit these sites and explore the centuries-old history.

DIG assured that that sufficient Police Officials would be deployed at the centers to ensure complete safety, guidance, and assistance of tourists visiting the world-famous historical sites. The police personnel would keep round the clock vigil to stave-off any untoward incident and maintain a congenial atmosphere at the site, he added

He praised Thatta SSP Dr. M.Imran Khan for the initiative and the measures he has taken for the maintenance of law and order in the area. The DIGP also inspected ongoing renovation work at the inaugurated complaint cell, women and children protection cell, and facilitation unit.

The DIG was accompanying SSP Thatta Dr. M. Imran Khan and Member National Children Protection Commission Iqbal Detho.