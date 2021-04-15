Fawad Ch gets information ministry for a second time

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was given the portfolio of information for the second time on Thursday.

PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulated Chaudhry on Twitter for his reappointment and wished him the best “Wish you all the best. Lots of prayers,” he added.

Chaudhry replaces Shibli Faraz, who was appointed to the post in April of last year. Faraz was recently re-elected to the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chaudhry had earlier been removed as information minister in April 2019 and given the portfolio of science and technology. It is unclear whether he will continue to hold the charge of the science and technology ministry as the government has yet to make the notification of his appointment public.

Fawad’s appointment comes as another major reshuffle in the federal cabinet. It was earlier reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle, potentially replacing several ministers and picking up some new faces. He is reportedly unhappy with some key ministers’ performance and has already conveyed that only those would stay in the cabinet who can deliver.