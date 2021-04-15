Govt promoting culture of e-commerce in AJK: Masood

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that AJK has a conducive environment to establish successful online businesses and improve the earning potential and employability among the educated youth in the state.

He stated this after chairing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between AJK Board of Investment and M/S Extreme Commerce (EC) held at Jammu and Kashmir House in the federal metropolis.

Chairman Board of Investment Azad Kashmir Naveed Sadiq, Secretary Industries, Khawaja Ahsan and the officials of Extreme Commerce were also present on the occasion.

Under the MoU, the EC will provide training on digital facilities to AJK students to help them learn a wide range of skills for establishing successful online businesses. Extreme Commerce is a skilled-based learning platform, which has been designed to impart knowledge on topics that can enable the students to start earning after learning.

“I appreciate the chairman Board of Investment, Naveed Sadiq for taking this initiative and to make AJK the hub of e-commerce, which would create new opportunities for our young students in e-marketing, especially in supply chains,” the president said. He said that because of the highest literacy rate and the growing number of graduates from the public sector universities in AJK, our students will immensely benefit by using updated e-Commerce tools, online trading and providing virtual services to potential clients.

Highlighting the role of incubation centres, President Khan said that such facilities play a significant role in fostering entrepreneurship. He said the AJK government is paying special attention to improving internet connectivity in the state for promoting the culture of e-commerce and realising the full potential of e-marketing.

“The educational landscape and the growing human capital will provide a launching pad for the fast development of industries, agriculture, tourism and services sector, he stated. The President added that under the agreement, the AJK Board of Investment will facilitate the EC to launch the Video Boot Camp and the BoI will play the role of coordinator and facilitator between the EC and the beneficiaries.

The AJK-BoI will perform the initial scrutiny of the beneficiaries and will coordinate with universities AJK and AJK TEVTA to conduct e-commerce awareness seminars for the successful launching of the skill development program in the state. The EC, on its part, will organize and conduct seminars/conferences for creating awareness of digital marketing and e-commerce in AJK.