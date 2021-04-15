IG Punjab visits house of martyred Constable

IG Punjab Inam Ghani on Thursday visited the house of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Afzal, and claimed that the martyred constable has proved by sacrificing his life in the line of duty that protection of life, property and honor of the people is the top priority of Punjab Police.

Paying homage to the martyr, he told the widow and children of the martyr that the status of the martyr was unparalleled and it was such veterans who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to serve the Punjab police at every opportunity.

On this occasion, He instructed CCPO Lahore, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar that it is the responsibility of Punjab Police to take care of the family of the martyr and although money and privileges are not a substitute for human life, but the welfare of the family of the martyr should be taken care of and the cheque compensation of Shaheed package should be handed over to the heirs as soon as possible.

Talking about the employment of the son and daughter of the widow of the martyr, the IG Punjab said the responsibility of the children lies with the Punjab Police and no effort will be spared for their better future. Consoling the eldest son of the martyr, IG Punjab Inam Ghani said that his father was a very young man and a dutiful police officer whose sacrifice will always be remembered.

The police chief said history has shown that every officer and official of the Punjab Police has never hesitated to sacrifice their lives in the line of duty for the maintenance of peace of the country, to deal with miscreants and criminals and to stop riotous activities.

He said that such examples of bravery and courage shown by martyred Constable while thwarting the nefarious intentions of miscreants and criminals are the assets and pride of Punjab Police.