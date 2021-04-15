Army chief inaugurates 100 bed hospital in Rawalpindi: ISPR

Chief of army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Fauji Foundation Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ISPR said in a statement.

General Bajwa was updated and briefed about the current and upcoming plans of the Fauji Foundation stated military’s media wing.

COAS appreciated the performance of the Foundation and its commitment to provide quality services.

On his visit, he inaugurated the 100-bed hospital and the Foundation University Institute School of Nursing.

Fauji Foundation (also known as Fauji Group), is basically a Charitable Trust founded in 1954 for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and their dependents.

It is being operated on a completely self-sustaining basis. It channels approximately 80% of the profits from commercial ventures into social protection programs that serve a beneficiary population representing approximately 5% of the country’s population.