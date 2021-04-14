Communist leader’s birth anniversary celebrated

The leaders of Communit Party of Pakistan, Sindh Hari Committee and other people from different walks of life gathered in Memon Goth near Islamkot on Wednesday where they celebrated the 130th birthday of the eminent reformer Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Imdad Qazi. The secretary general of Communist Party of Pakistan speaking on the occasion said that Dr Ambedkar envisioned a better and just society and fought for it throughout his life.

He said that the great leader wanted to create a modern society in the sub-continent where there would be no prejudice on the basis of caste or any other reason, where women and communities subjected to backwardness for centuries would enjoy equity of economic and social rights. The leader of communist party said that the poltical parties imposed on the country instead of ruling for the welfare and wellbeing of the people had messed up with the things where the common people were feeling unsafe and uncomfortable adding he said that the current wave of the viloience by some hardcore religious parties had created the unrest among saner elements of the society.

Qazi warned of the dire consequences for the state if such elements were dealt with iron hands and their ulterior motives were curbed instantly. ” The rulers instead of doing something good for the peasants and downtrodden people are busy round the clock to please their masters, who are traping the country and its future generation in the vicious trap of debts on the bitter conditions” he added.

Imdad Qazi deplored that the poor were getting poorer while those who had been left unbridled to loot the resources were becoming richer and richer with each passing day as per the whims and wills of those, who had tried to push Pakistan towards backwardness. He said that the common people of the country were sick of such double standards of the rulers and their henchmen and asked them to mend their ways before it was too late to stem the rot.

The communist leader said that the mining firms engaged in the coal extraction in various blocks of Thar Coalfields were only interested in the coal extraction with no people friendly plans and policies to bring the change in the lifestyle of the people, who actually owned the huge reserves of the black gold of Thar. The peasants and farmers were being deprived of their lands due to massive extraction and the executives and the officials of the companies were not ready to even properly compensate for their centuries old farmlands , grazing lands and pastures, he said and noted it with the concern that officials of the mining companies were doing the grave injustice with the people of Tharparkar by not giving them the royalties of their resource.

Imdad Qazi said that the indiscreet silence by the lawmakers from the desert district on such exploitation of the masses was highly condemnable and asked them to stand by the people whose lands were being devoured by the so-called development. He observed that Tharis were not against the development but they were very much worried about their possible bleak future keeping in view the greed of the corporate sector. Comrade Damro Mal Kolhi of Sindh Hari Committee said that it was the matter of the great concerns and apprehension that the peasants of the deeset district were being deprived of their lands and apprehended that several hundred families engaged in the farming and those dependent on the livestock would be displaced due to ill-planned mining and greed of the corporate sector. He said that under the obtaining situations there was light at the end of the tunnel. Comrade Iqbal,Dr Sono Khangharni, Comrade Dayal, Meva Ram Saqi, Malji Mal Bhooromal, and others also spoke during the event and lauded the efforts of Dr Amdekar for the peasants and workers of the entire world.