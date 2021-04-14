Democracy needs sustained dialogue

Even at the best of times, democracy is a tough balancing act. It is easy to forget the shared purpose and destiny that bind a nation together as grievances and belligerence drive people poles apart. It’s a hard challenge to protect democratic values and principles. A vibrant democracy needs constant public action, engagement, and vigilance.

There are powerful lessons from the violent events in Washington. The dilution of democracy can happen slowly, over years, in small gradual pieces: mean-spirited politics, extreme political polarization, warring partisan factions and rancorous citizen engagement.

These days there are few things that we can probably agree on across the political spectrum. One is that open debate is vital for a healthy democracy. The other is that inflammatory, divisive, and vicious language can poison the civil discourse.

The 2020 US Presidential election showed this. Despite the confrontational tone, the debates offered voters a contrast between the candidates. But former President Donald Trump’s false allegations of “stolen election victory” and “outrageous electoral fraud” stirred up resentment among his supporters. It incited them to attack the Capitol Building.

As the Trump experience showed, the system can go off the rails when leaders attempt to grab power at any cost. The disrespect for opponents and institutions created conflict. And ratcheting up provocation, paranoia, and disinformation broke democratic norms.

Reasoned debates based on thoughtful positions backed by evidence are important. It’s the free communication of thoughts and ideas through dialogue that sets democracy apart from totalitarian systems. The forceful presentation of contending political philosophies is essential.

But there’s no question that undiluted propaganda, divisive slogans and aggressive language curtail civil discourse. And unverified claims, lies, and conspiracy theories can subvert democracy. Politicians and the press have a key role in removing toxicity from the public discourse. The even-handed delivery of the truth, facts, objectivity are crucial to revitalising the culture of democracy.

No-holds-barred negative campaigning only clouds the actual issues and challenges we face. Accepting that the manipulation of truth and facts is as old as politics itself isn’t good enough

Conflict and disagreements are essential parts of a robust democracy. The competition between opposing views of government can be fruitful. But conflict can boil over from being valuable to damaging quickly, without warning. Personal and bitter election campaigns and extreme partisan attacks are troubling signs. Reading the warning signs and managing the change is a significant test for modern democracies.

No-holds-barred negative campaigning only clouds the actual issues and challenges we face. Accepting that the manipulation of truth and facts is as old as politics itself isn’t good enough. Political contests need a moderation of language and a change in tone. Incivility and making enemies of opponents have no place in election campaigns. Voters must punish candidates who resort to such tactics at the ballot box.

Polls show that the public expects reasonable standards of speech and behavior from elected officials. Raising voices in a debate is acceptable, but personal attacks are not. There is a higher tolerance for pointing out flaws in an opponent’s policy positions. But lower tolerance for deliberately distorting their record. The public dislikes ridicule, character assassination, and the questioning of patriotism. Violence and destruction, whoever commits it, are unacceptable.

Despite political disagreements, democracies need to find common ground above party, economic interest, and ideology. Civil society action and engagement is a key component of the process. It’s the only way to overcome polarization, fragmentation, and hatred. More fellow feeling, empathy, and common civility can help. It can lead to a greater understanding of diverse viewpoints and encourage compromise increasingly missing in politics.

Part of putting democracy back on track is exposing prospective voters to critical thinking and new ideas. Young voters must also see value in the idea of a free press, peaceful transfers of power, and greater transparency and accountability in government. Debates are the best way to communicate political positions and differences to the voters. They can serve as a useful tool to shape voter’s choices and effecting the electoral outcome.

Many voters, in both parties, are anxious about the future of democracy and the country. They would appreciate reasoned debates and civil discourse over the acrimony and deception currently on offer. Political leaders have to look beyond political purity and party ideology. They have to set the example by instilling a willingness to appreciate arguments and positions running counter to their own.

But improving politics and strengthening democracy is a collective responsibility. All citizens must oppose anti-democratic behavior: using falsehoods in debates and intimidating and silencing others with differing viewpoints. The ability to listen and talk to each other is a vital part of democracy.

Saad Hafiz is an analyst and commentator on politics, peace, and security issues. He can be reached at shgcci@gmail.com