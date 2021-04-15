Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 15 April 2021 is being sold for Rs. 89340 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104200 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 15 April 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 104200 Rs. 95516 Rs. 91175 Rs. 78150 per 10 Gram Rs. 89340 Rs. 81894 Rs. 78173 Rs. 67005 per Gram Gold Rs. 8934 Rs. 8189 Rs. 7817 Rs. 6701

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

