Federal government to impose ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

Following the protests after Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s leader’s arrest, federal government has decided to impose a ban on TLP.

Federal minister Sheikh Rashid while talking to media said that the government has decided to put a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan due to the violence and disturbances created by the TLP.

TLP will be put under ban according to the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. Sheikh Rashid said that TLP protesters instigated violence and snatched rifles from police and fired.

It is to be noted that TLP chief Saad Rizvi was arrested from Punjab capital’s Iqbal Town area, where he had gone to attend a funeral.

Residents of various cities across were stuck in traffic jams on Monday as the religious party held its protest in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and other cities.