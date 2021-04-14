Merium Pervaiz launches signature cosmetics

YouTuber Merium Pervaiz is known for her Instagram presence where she posts makeup tutorials and skincare routine products.

After garnering immense recognition and support from her Followers and subscribers, she launched her own YouTube Channel as well where she would upload vlogs and post her makeup tutorials.

Furthermore, she started sharing her food recipes which also proved to be a huge success. She instantly reached a milestone of a million YouTube subscribers after releasing a total of 62 videos only.

Adding on, she recently launched her own cosmetic brand on Instagram where she now uploads her products, such as eyeshadow pallets and classy artificial eyelashes, every once in a while.

Merium Pervez is a confident and determined individual who is passionate and energetic about her work. The love and support from her viewers and subscribers makes her more confident about herself. Her kind personality has assisted her in assembling a tremendous online family on YouTube as well as on Instagram. We wish her well and success for all her upcoming projects.