Seven million people living with diabetes in Pakistan, claims expert

There are seven million diabetic patients in Pakistan and about half a billion diabetic patients around the world at the moment, diabetes expert Dr. Nadim Akhtar Korai, revealed on Tuesday.

Delivering a lecture on “Diabetes and Ramadan” at a local press club, Dr. Korai said according to the Aga Khan University research, every 21 people among 100 are diagnosed for diabetes, and noted that a third part of the entire diabetes patients are living in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

He said Balochistan has the largest number of diabetic patients followed by Sindh. He said if the results of fasting blood sugar test comes above 126 and random above 200, then he or she could be called a diabetic patient.

The Doctor, while highlighting the symptoms said frequent urine, tiredness, feet burning, feeling heaviness in head, two to three times urine at night are clear indicators of diabetes. He said that 50% of the patients who arrive at NICVD are suffering from this disease.

Noting that smoking is 200% more dangerous for diabetic patients, Dr Korai also warned of low blood circulation towards feet, which he said exacerbates wounds which could result in amputation of the affected limb.

Highlighting risks of diabetes in newborn babies, Dr Korai said if a pregnant woman is not provided a healthy and nutritional food then her child could become diabetic. Dr. Korai said sugar is the story of every home and due to poverty it has affected many. He said sugar can be controlled and the best remedy is early morning walk and regular exercises.

Free sugar tests were also carried out after the workshop.