Vaccination centres in Punjab to operate in two shifts during Ramadan

Punjab Health Department on Tuesday said that the coronavirus vaccination centres in the province will operate in two shifts during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Punjab Health Department spokesperson confirmed that the timing of the first shift will be from 10 am to 4 pm and the second shift will start from 9 pm and end at 1 am.

The timings will be followed at all vaccination centres across the province.

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases on Monday was recorded at 75,266 as 4,584 more people tested positive for the deadly virus.

Fifty-eight patients died on Monday, 55 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and three in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

On Monday, most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by Punjab. Out of total 58 deaths, 12 of the deceased died on ventilators during their treatment. The maximum ventilators are occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 55 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 79 percent. The maximum oxygen beds are occupied in four major areas of Swat 66 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 73 percent and Gujrat 71 percent. Around 512 ventilators are occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.