10gm gold price slips to Rs85,300

Gold Rate In Pakistan – Gold Price In PakistanGold futures went down around 0.8 percent in the international market on Monday. At 1608 hours GMT, gold in the international market was trading at $1,732.80 an ounce after shedding $12.60 an ounce in its value as compared to its closing value on Friday last. Resultantly, the price of yellow metal in the country went down and the price of 10 grams yellow metal was recorded at Rs85,300 after losing Rs300. The price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs86,600 on Friday last. Meanwhile, India, China ramp up gold purchases as the market starts recovering from pandemic pain. The demand for physical gold increased sharply in the spring season in India, China and other Asian countries, where the precious metal’s shine is appreciated the most. Statistics showed that India, one of the top gold consumers, imported 160 tons of the yellow metal in March, 5.7 times more than in the same month a year ago, when the country was under strict lockdown. Purchases of jewelry were also up in China, 2.6 times year-on-year in February, data showed. Global demand for gold dropped to its lowest levels since 2009 in the third quarter of 2020, according to World Gold Council data, partly driven by dwindling demand in Asia.













