Sugar scandal: 38 mills on FIA radar

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is investigating a total of 38 mills as part of its ongoing probe into sugar scandal, according to documents available with Daily Times.

According to the documents, FIRs have been registered against a total of 38 sugar mills, and in some cases multiple FIRs have also been registered. On top of the list is the Chaudhary Sugar Mills Ltd of Nawaz Sharif family. Apart from estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen’s family, those who are on the radar of the FIA include RYK Sugar Mills Limited of Mounis Elahi/Umer Shehryar, Ramzan Sugar Mills of Shahbaz Sharif family, The Thal Al-Moiz Industry of Shamim Khan, Hamza Sugar Mills of Mian Tayyib, Madina Kisan Sugar Mills PVT Ltd of Mian M Rasheed, Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd of Humayun Akhtar, Chanar Sugar Mills of Javed Kayani, Hussein Sugar Mills of Nusrat Shamim, Etihad Sugar Mills Ltd of Ch Munir, Ittefaq/Kashmir Sugar Mills Ltd of Mian Shafi, Adam Sugar Mills Ltd of Nasrullah Khan Dareshak. The FIA has also served summon orders to the chief financial officers (CFO) of these sugar mills. The CFOs of Chanar Sugar Mills and Husein Sugar Mills have been summoned on Tuesday (today) whilst those of Adam Sugar Mills Ltd and Indus Sugar Mills on Wednesday.

The action is being taken against sugar mafia who have allegedly robbed the poor consumers of Rs110 billion through illegal speculation and used hundreds of fake bank accounts to transfer the ill-gotten money. It merits mentioning here that the FIA on March 25 had conducted raids at the residences of a number of sugar dealers in many cities of Punjab in connection with its probe into a steep hike in the price of the commodity last year and nabbed a gang allegedly part of a powerful sugar mafia.