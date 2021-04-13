Pakistan, Germany agree to enhance trade, investment ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan wants to have more economic linkages with Germany for enhancement of bilateral trade and investment. The foreign minister said this while addressing a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after delegation level talks in Berlin on Monday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that there are great opportunities for Germany to invest in Pakistan in various areas, including renewable energy, electric vehicles, information technology and tourism. He said he has apprised his German counterpart of the shift in Pakistan’s policy from geo-politics to geo-economics, the government’s focus on economic diplomacy and the new incentives being offered to investors.

Qureshi said the incentives announced by the Pakistan government for foreign investors would make the country a hub of regional trade. He said Pakistan wants to “deepen, broaden and transform” its economic relations with Germany.

He said Pakistan can benefit from Germany in technology transfer and the projects relating to supply and production of electric vehicles in line with the government’s policy of safe and green climate.

Referring to the regional security situation, Qureshi said that India will have to take the first step to create an enabling and conducive environment for talks with Pakistan after India’s action about Kashmir on August 5, 2019. “Pakistan will be receptive and forthcoming,” he stressed. He said Pakistan wants to have peaceful relations with all the countries, including India. He said all issues can be resolved through dialogue. The minister said the objectives of Pakistan and Germany about Afghanistan are identical. He said, “We want peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan.” He said Germany has an important role in stabilising the situation in Afghanistan. He said, “We will remain in touch on the Afghan issue.” Qureshi thanked Germany for supporting Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and also its support to grant EU GSP Plus status to Pakistan. He also thanked Germany for providing 15 million anti-Covid-19 doses to Pakistan.