Incinerator inaugurated at RHC Naundero

Director General (DG), Health Services, Sindh. Dr. Irshad Ali Memon, accompanied by WHO Country Head Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, on Monday inaugurated installation of an incinerator at the Rural Health Centre (RHC), Naundero.

The incinerator is installed for proper destruction of hazardous medical waste which will also reduce pollution and infection of various deadly diseases. The incinerator has the capacity of disposing of 20 kg per hour.

Dr. Muhammad Sharif Pirzado, Medical Superintendent, RHC, Naundero, told this scribe that entire hospital waste will now be properly disposed off through the incinerator, which will burn 20 kg of hospital waste in intervals till the entire waste, is safely burnt to ashes.

He said it will be helpful in preventing the spread of various dreaded and killer diseases.

It must be mentioned here that a lot of HIV positive cases have so far surfaced in Ratodero, Naundero and Larkana, since the 2019 outbreak in Ratodero among children, which were alleged to be caused by the reuse of disposable syringes and most among them are a large number of male and female kids under 13 years.

Later the DG went to attend a workshop organised by the WHO at Shaikh Zayed Hospital for Women in Larkana, for training of medics and paramedics about treatment of HIV cases. WHO has been contributing machineries and instruments for patients safety and to improve services to the ailing populace, DG added.