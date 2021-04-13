Two dead, five hurt in separate incidents in Landi Kotal

Two people were killed and five others injured in separate incidents here on Monday. A nine years old daughter of Mudes Afridi died when she was struck by lightning, while her sister sustained wounds, who was later shifted to the nearest health center for medical treatment,in Konjona area of Bazaar Zakha Khel of Land Kotal,

In another incident, a tribal youth died after committing suicide here in Mulayano village of Loy-Sheman, the remote and bordering area of Landi Kotal.

Loy-Shelman police station official told that Ikhtayar Wali s/o Taji Muhammad was present in room adjacent to his store when he shot himself in his head.

Relatives rushed towards the site after hearing the gunshots, however the youth expired before getting the medical aid.

According to the deceased relatives, cause of the suicide could not be ascertained. After medico-legal formalities the body was handed over to the heirs for burial purpose, police officials said.

Separately, four local Christians suffered injuries during a fight here in Christian colony, Landi Kotal.

On hearing about the incident, the local police officials moved to the spot and arrested two persons from each group.

However, after intervention of the Member of Parliament, the detainees were released, the local police official told.